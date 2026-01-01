Recent Departures

The way students currently find overseas work and volunteering experience is broken.

Opportunities are scattered across company websites, platforms specific to an industry or country or hidden within closed networks. A sea of third party providers vying for student attention can be overwhelming and off-putting. Providers can offer valuable support but how do students and universities know who is reputable?

This problem existed when our co-founder Jamie was a student looking for a work placement in Germany 20 years ago and it’s been getting worse. It also leads to another problem: Less privileged students are far less likely to take part in overseas work experience than their wealthier peers.

The Departure Board is solving this problem with a curated listing of opportunities and providers, expert guidance and inspiration. Our simple platform is easy to navigate and free for students and companies. Third party providers pay an annual fee to list their programmes.

Head to the About Us page to find out more about the platform and the founders, Jamie Bettles and Dr Jan Vandeburie.