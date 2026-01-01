Welcome to The Departure Board. A free platform for internships, placements and volunteering abroad.
What are you looking for?
Where do you want to go?
Every week we add new opportunities in a bigger range of destinations. Create a free account to view full listings and receive updates:
Takes 2 minutes. It’s always free: No card, no fees, no premium tier or upsells.
Recent Departures
We add new listings weekly. Register free to view each listing in full and configure personalised alerts when we add new opportunities.
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Qonto
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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Emma - The Sleep Company
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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Carousell Group
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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Cho Tot
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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Laku6
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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TheFork
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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bunch
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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revel8
External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.
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Zhuhai Anteng Innovation Technology
About The Departure Board
The way students currently find overseas work and volunteering experience is broken.
Opportunities are scattered across company websites, platforms specific to an industry or country or hidden within closed networks. A sea of third party providers vying for student attention can be overwhelming and off-putting. Providers can offer valuable support but how do students and universities know who is reputable?
This problem existed when our co-founder Jamie was a student looking for a work placement in Germany 20 years ago and it’s been getting worse. It also leads to another problem: Less privileged students are far less likely to take part in overseas work experience than their wealthier peers.
The Departure Board is solving this problem with a curated listing of opportunities and providers, expert guidance and inspiration. Our simple platform is easy to navigate and free for students and companies. Third party providers pay an annual fee to list their programmes.
Head to the About Us page to find out more about the platform and the founders, Jamie Bettles and Dr Jan Vandeburie.