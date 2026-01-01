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Welcome to The Departure Board. A free platform for internships, placements and volunteering abroad.

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Every week we add new opportunities in a bigger range of destinations. Create a free account to view full listings and receive updates:

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Partners

Universities and Providers we’ve created a formal partnership with.

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Recent Departures

We add new listings weekly. Register free to view each listing in full and configure personalised alerts when we add new opportunities.

Browse All Departures

Regulatory Reporting Intern (FinTech)

with

Qonto

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Paris FR
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Finance, Accounting & Banking
Read More & Apply

Global B2B Sales Intern

with

Emma - The Sleep Company

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Lisbon PT
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Duration: 26 weeks
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Sales & Marketing
Read More & Apply

Operations Intern

with

Carousell Group

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Singapore, Singapore
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Duration: 24 weeks
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • 6-12 Month Placement, Internship
  • Administrative & Customer Service, Tech, Software & Data
Read More & Apply

Tech Product Intern

with

Cho Tot

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Finance, Accounting & Banking, Law, Policy & Public Affairs
Read More & Apply

Finance Intern

with

Laku6

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Duration: 24 weeks
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • 6-12 Month Placement, Internship
  • Finance, Accounting & Banking, Law, Policy & Public Affairs
Read More & Apply

Marketing Analyst Intern

with

TheFork

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Start Date: 01/10/2026
  • Duration: 24 weeks
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • 6-12 Month Placement, Internship
  • Administrative & Customer Service, Sales & Marketing
Read More & Apply

Operations & Strategy Internship

with

bunch

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Berlin, Germany
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Administrative & Customer Service
Read More & Apply

Founders Associate Intern

with

revel8

External Listing. We’re signposting to this opportunity listed on another site.

  • Munich, Germany
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Administrative & Customer Service
Read More & Apply

Content & Copywriting Intern (Native English Speaker)

with

Zhuhai Anteng Innovation Technology

  • Zhuhai, China
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Sales & Marketing
Read More & Apply

Marketing Campaigns & Influencer Intern (Native English Speaker)

with

Zhuhai Anteng Innovation Technology

  • Zhuhai, China
  • Flexible Start Date
  • Flexible Duration
  • Application Deadline Not Specified
  • Internship
  • Sales & Marketing
Read More & Apply

About The Departure Board

The way students currently find overseas work and volunteering experience is broken. 

Opportunities are scattered across company websites, platforms specific to an industry or country or hidden within closed networks. A sea of third party providers vying for student attention can be overwhelming and off-putting. Providers can offer valuable support but how do students and universities know who is reputable?

This problem existed when our co-founder Jamie was a student looking for a work placement in Germany 20 years ago and it’s been getting worse. It also leads to another problem: Less privileged students are far less likely to take part in overseas work experience than their wealthier peers. 

The Departure Board is solving this problem with a curated listing of opportunities and providers, expert guidance and inspiration. Our simple platform is easy to navigate and free for students and companies. Third party providers pay an annual fee to list their programmes.

Head to the About Us page to find out more about the platform and the founders, Jamie Bettles and Dr Jan Vandeburie.

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